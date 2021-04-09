Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $454,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $130,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $220.18 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $224.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

