uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce $4.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $15.20 million. uniQure reported sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,430%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $277.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $551.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $156.67 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

