Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Down 6.3%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) was down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

