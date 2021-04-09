Unisocks Price Tops $82,278.72 on Major Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $82,278.72 or 1.41238590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $25.84 million and approximately $215,503.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unisocks

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

