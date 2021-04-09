Unistake (UNISTAKE) Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $18.19 million and approximately $584,409.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00293199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.51 or 0.00773584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.14 or 1.00296800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.94 or 0.00740120 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,314,505 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

