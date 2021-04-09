Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $363.16 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $15.92 billion and approximately $363.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $30.42 or 0.00051685 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,295,859 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

