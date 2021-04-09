United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.61% of United Community Banks worth $64,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

UCBI stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

