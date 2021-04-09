United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of United Rentals worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.38.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $321.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

