United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. United States Antimony shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 5,134,674 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44.
In other news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $529,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 950,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,125. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
