United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. United States Antimony shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 5,134,674 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $529,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 950,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,125. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

