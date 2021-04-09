United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of UZB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 Company Profile

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

