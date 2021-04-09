United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,944,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.74 and a 200 day moving average of $147.96. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $94.26 and a one year high of $200.93.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

