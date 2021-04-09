UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Raised by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.42. 21,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,844. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.45.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

