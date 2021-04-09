UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Reduced by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.45.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.14 on Friday, hitting $371.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,844. The firm has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $258.18 and a one year high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

