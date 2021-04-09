Unitrade Price Reaches $0.76 on Major Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and $2.74 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00054154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00085648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.37 or 0.00620636 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00041289 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.