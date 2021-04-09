Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 8.5% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $242.87 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $130.35 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

