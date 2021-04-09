Unum Group (UNM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM):

4/7/2021 – Unum Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Unum Group have outperformed its industry in the year to date period. Its conservative pricing and reservation practices have contributed to its overall profitability. Sustained increase in premiums was fueled by high persistency levels in core business lines and strong sales volume along with solid benefits experience. Continued rollout of dental products and geographic expansion has been paying off as acquired dental insurance businesses are growing in the United States and the U.K. We believe that strong operating results have led to a solid level of statutory earnings and capital, boosting financial flexibility. It has consistently enhanced shareholders’ value via dividends and buybacks. However, persistent soft results at the Closed Block and Corporate segment are concerns for the company. High cost weigh on its margins.”

4/5/2021 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00.

3/3/2021 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,135,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,242,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.