UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.76 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $2.76 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00003578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.00386866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002293 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.