uPlexa Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $15,413.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 109.6% higher against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 224.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

