UpToken (UP) Hits Market Capitalization of $541,389.91

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. UpToken has a total market cap of $541,389.91 and $128.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UpToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UpToken has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UpToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00054509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00087412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00614357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UpToken Coin Profile

UP is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

Buying and Selling UpToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UpToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.