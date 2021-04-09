Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $47.03. 5,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,120,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

