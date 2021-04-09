Urus (URUS) Price Tops $19.57 on Major Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Urus has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $1.52 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Urus has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.57 or 0.00033614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00304022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.54 or 0.00765365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,801.86 or 1.01012491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.00752174 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

