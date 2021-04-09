US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

