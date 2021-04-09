USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Tops $10.90 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. USD Coin has a market cap of $10.90 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.66 or 0.03559830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032401 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,191,251,178 coins and its circulating supply is 10,889,613,422 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.