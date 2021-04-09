USDJ (USDJ) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $16.77 million and $5.15 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001920 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00287684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.00772640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.48 or 0.99895797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.27 or 0.00724714 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.