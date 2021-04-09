USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.65 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.65 million and $132.05 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00297465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00775771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,707.95 or 1.00589325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.20 or 0.00742233 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

