USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $49.98 million and approximately $221,966.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00017935 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 133.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003379 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 61,913,927 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

