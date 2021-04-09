Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.38

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 283830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USNZY. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

