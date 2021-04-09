UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.42

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.58. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 260,713 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

