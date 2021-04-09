V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00054244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.79 or 0.00619937 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00040595 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

