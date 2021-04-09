Vai Price Reaches $0.90 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Vai has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $175.79 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00290044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.15 or 0.00775029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,869.29 or 1.00463636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00741007 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 194,789,186 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.