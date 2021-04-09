Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,885 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $27,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,428.52, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

