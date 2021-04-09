Validity Price Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $22.61 million and approximately $401,676.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00008746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

WINk (WIN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,276,969 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,855 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

