Validity (VAL) Trading Up 29.1% This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00008861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $22.16 million and approximately $334,824.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027053 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 83.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,276,492 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,378 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

