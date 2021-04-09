Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,804 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

