VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,699. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

