VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after purchasing an additional 826,989 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,552,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,565,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

