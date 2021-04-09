VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) Trading Up 0.3%

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $170.12 and last traded at $169.71. Approximately 48,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 20,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.18.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.