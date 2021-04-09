Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $77.99. 293,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 388,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.