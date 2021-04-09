Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 157,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,632. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23.

