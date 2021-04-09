Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Cut by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 9.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.