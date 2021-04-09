Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.54 and last traded at $67.53. 567,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 941,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.