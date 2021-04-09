Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.55 and last traded at $66.53. Approximately 202,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 230,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.21.

