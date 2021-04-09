Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Shares Up 0.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.55 and last traded at $102.49. 1,044,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,119,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.85.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.