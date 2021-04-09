Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Shares Up 0.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.12 and last traded at $84.12. 459,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 677,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.47.

