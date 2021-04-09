Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.80 and last traded at $179.77. Approximately 156,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 398,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.25.

