Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Shares Up 1.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.42 and last traded at $220.95. 26,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 53,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.40.

