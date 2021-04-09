Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.66. Approximately 1,359,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,549,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

