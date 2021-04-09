Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,111. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $249.38 and a one year high of $375.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

