Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.8% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. 59,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,116. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.