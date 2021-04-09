Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.2% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $212.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

